1050 - The Man Behind the World

So who's in charge here and why do we want an answer. Howe does nature show who’s in charge. What does it mean to have power?
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes