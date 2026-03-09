James True

James True

James True
James True Live
1049 -The War on Your Soul – Holy War, Animals, and the Power of the Holy Spirit
0:00
-1:04:14

1049 -The War on Your Soul – Holy War, Animals, and the Power of the Holy Spirit

Operation Epic Fervor
James True's avatar
James True
Mar 09, 2026

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 James True · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture