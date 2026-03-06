1048 - It Burns When I See

In this Friday livestream, James True explores the long arc of history behind modern geopolitics, tracing today’s conflicts back through ancient myth, Bronze Age collapses, and the psychological machinery of civilization itself. What appears on the surface as politics or war may actually be the re-emergence of ancient archetypes—tribes, myths, and power structures that have shaped human memory for thousands of years.

James examines the idea that history is less a linear story and more a repeating pattern of cultural resets, collapses, and myth-making. From the Bronze Age collapse to modern conflicts in the Middle East, he explores how civilizations rewrite their past, adopt identities, and use belief systems to consolidate power.

At the center of the discussion is the provocative concept of the “wolf tribe”—a symbolic framework James uses to examine how rebellion, survival, deception, and myth intertwine throughout history. The conversation moves fluidly through ancient Israel, Egyptian cosmology, Josephus and Roman history, and modern American geopolitics, asking whether humanity repeatedly recreates the same patterns of power and collapse.

Rather than offering simple political commentary, the livestream invites viewers to examine deeper forces: myth, identity, belief systems, and the ways civilizations reshape their own histories.

Topics Discussed

The Bronze Age collapse and its lasting influence on world history

Ancient Israel, tribal identities, and mythic narratives

The role of Josephus in shaping early historical memory

Archetypes of rebellion, survival, and the “wolf tribe”

Egypt, Osiris cosmology, and cultural memory

Why civilizations repeatedly rewrite history

The psychology of power, belief, and collective myth

Modern geopolitics and the echoes of ancient patterns

