James True

James True

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

1047 - Are You Team Iran?

Infadels vs Pedos
James True's avatar
James True
Mar 04, 2026

Are you wondering which regime to root for? Let's review both sides and rate them.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 James True · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture