1046 - No Thank You For Your Service

The Pentagon is setup like the mafia. The American Military are paid mercenaries pretending to have a normal job. They lack the courage or fortitude to truly defend a homeland or its Constitution. The Department of Defense is America's largest employer. There will never be a moment when the military is strong enough or big enough.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes