James True

James True

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

1046 - No Thank You For Your Service

Iranian Omerta
James True's avatar
James True
Mar 02, 2026

The Pentagon is setup like the mafia. The American Military are paid mercenaries pretending to have a normal job. They lack the courage or fortitude to truly defend a homeland or its Constitution. The Department of Defense is America's largest employer. There will never be a moment when the military is strong enough or big enough.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 James True · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture