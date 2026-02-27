Recently published research on near-death experiences (NDEs) offers a striking scientific provocation: the self is less a “ghost in the machine” and more a needle on a compass. In the paper “Towards a Neuro-scientific Explanation of Near-death Experiences?”, researchers describe how disrupting a specific cortical hub—the temporo-parietal junction (TPJ)—can trigger out-of-body experiences and the uncanny sensation of relocating outside one’s own flesh.
The implication is profound: when the brain loses track of where the body is, the “self” goes missing too. This suggests that the bedrock of identity is not memory, personality, or even thought. Identity is orientation.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1045 - The Zodiac Identity
NDEs and the Quaternion Identity
Feb 27, 2026
Recently published research on near-death experiences (NDEs) offers a striking scientific provocation: the self is less a “ghost in the machine” and more a needle on a compass. In the paper “Towards a Neuro-scientific Explanation of Near-death Experiences?”, researchers describe how disrupting a specific cortical hub—the temporo-parietal junction (TPJ)—can trigger out-of-body experiences and the uncanny sensation of relocating outside one’s own flesh.
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes