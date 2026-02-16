James True

James True

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

1042 - The President of Caucasia

President's Day on Turtle Island
James True's avatar
James True
Feb 16, 2026

The President's Day is inside you. What makes you decide where you are from?

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 James True · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture