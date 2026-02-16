The President's Day is inside you. What makes you decide where you are from?
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1042 - The President of Caucasia
President's Day on Turtle Island
Feb 16, 2026
The President's Day is inside you. What makes you decide where you are from?
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes