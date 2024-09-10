James True
850 - Noah's Ark - Intro to Viral Genetics
God told Noah, 'Replicate my Ark three to five prime. Make thy chromatin fibre coil at thirty nanometers.'
20 hrs ago
•
James True
23
45
58:22
Cuomo 19
The final days of New York City
Sep 8
•
James True
33
7
2:22
844 - The End of the World
Liquidating America into 53.3 million pieces
Sep 8
•
James True
17
5
1:15:33
848 - The Tower of Babel II
Unpacking humanity with sex giants
Sep 7
•
James True
6
1
1:05:45
847 - The Tower of Babel
Apollo and the Cataclysmic Reset by Electromagnetic Pulse
Sep 6
•
James True
13
2
1:31:13
Send in the Clones
Is Argentina cloning more than just horses?
Sep 3
•
James True
23
4
AS845 - The Reef
A man and a bull shark walk into a reef...
Sep 3
•
James True
15
4
1:24:00
For Whom the Yacht Burns
Burning the path to a Global Bill of Rights
Sep 2
•
James True
34
3
Archaix's Chronicon
Sitchin falsely credited as Diop
Sep 2
•
James True
44
24
Open Letter to Jason Breshear(s)
May you learn to face criticism with more integrity
Sep 1
•
James True
45
49
August 2024
The Holy Oil of Adrenaline
Sharpening the wilted placebo with NDE
Aug 31
•
James True
15
2
The Power of Chain Letters
The demons in your mailbox are you
Aug 30
•
James True
14
