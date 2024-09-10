James True

850 - Noah's Ark - Intro to Viral Genetics
God told Noah, 'Replicate my Ark three to five prime. Make thy chromatin fibre coil at thirty nanometers.'
  
James True
Cuomo 19
The final days of New York City
  
James True
844 - The End of the World
Liquidating America into 53.3 million pieces
  
James True
848 - The Tower of Babel II
Unpacking humanity with sex giants
  
James True
847 - The Tower of Babel
Apollo and the Cataclysmic Reset by Electromagnetic Pulse
  
James True
Send in the Clones
Is Argentina cloning more than just horses?
  
James True
AS845 - The Reef
A man and a bull shark walk into a reef...
  
James True
For Whom the Yacht Burns
Burning the path to a Global Bill of Rights
  
James True
Archaix's Chronicon
Sitchin falsely credited as Diop
  
James True
Open Letter to Jason Breshear(s)
May you learn to face criticism with more integrity
  
James True
August 2024

The Holy Oil of Adrenaline
Sharpening the wilted placebo with NDE
  
James True
The Power of Chain Letters
The demons in your mailbox are you
  
James True
